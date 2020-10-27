Global  
 

US election 2020: The five Senate races to watch

BBC News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
US election 2020: The five Senate races to watchThe battle for control of the Senate is as consequential as the race for the White House.
News video: Race For District 39: Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Seat Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez

Race For District 39: Democrat Javier Fernandez Looking To Flip Seat Against Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez 02:31

 CBS4's Hank Tester highlights the differences between the two candidates.

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Can Raphael Warnock Go From the Pulpit to the Senate?

 The pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, is betting that Georgia is ready to send a religious..
Billionaire casino boss Sheldon Adelson splashes the cash in bid to help Trump

 The casino billionaire and ardent Israel backer Sheldon Adelson is expected to have written about$250m in checks to back Donald Trump, Republican Senate and..
Control of House and Senate at stake in 2020 election

 Election Day is just three days away, and while much national attention has been focused on the heated presidential race between President Trump and former Vice..
US election: What are the Senate races to watch as Democrats try to flip the chamber? [Video]

US election: What are the Senate races to watch as Democrats try to flip the chamber?

US voters won't just election a president on November 3, they're also choosing 35 Senators.View on euronews

Fueled by Cash, Health Care and Trump’s Woes, Democrats Aim for Senate Control

 Republicans are battling to hold off losses by warning of the risks of unified Democratic power in Washington, but they concede their majority is in peril.
Truth be Told: Ad targets Democratic challenger Plotkin in 8th state senate race [Video]

Truth be Told: Ad targets Democratic challenger Plotkin in 8th state senate race

Having a choice in healthcare coverage is a top priority to the voters we spoke with in the eighth state senate district.

Meet the 28th Senate District candidates [Video]

Meet the 28th Senate District candidates

Wisconsin's 28th Senate District race is between Republican Julian Bradley and Democrat Adam Murphy. Both men would be freshmen to the legislature. If Bradley wins, it is believed he would be the first..

Gardner Defends Senate Seat Against Hickenlooper [Video]

Gardner Defends Senate Seat Against Hickenlooper

Former Governor John Hickenlooper will face first-term GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado 2020 US Senate's race. Hickenlooper has a long track record in Colorado. He is the former two-term mayor of..

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst faces a challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield for her Iowa Senate seat

 The Iowa election will be critical when deciding Senate control in the next term, and polling shows it will be a tight race.
McConnell says Democrats have '50-50' odds of flipping Senate control

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the chances are "50-50" that Republicans lose control of the upper chamber with just five days to go until the Nov. 3...
Battle for Senate Majority Draws Attention, Big Dollars

 Democrats are waging an effective campaign to retake Senate control, so much so President Donald Trump has warned GOP fundraisers the Senate majority is squarely...
