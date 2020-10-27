|
US election 2020: The five Senate races to watch
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The battle for control of the Senate is as consequential as the race for the White House.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Can Raphael Warnock Go From the Pulpit to the Senate?The pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, is betting that Georgia is ready to send a religious..
NYTimes.com
Billionaire casino boss Sheldon Adelson splashes the cash in bid to help TrumpThe casino billionaire and ardent Israel backer Sheldon Adelson is expected to have written about$250m in checks to back Donald Trump, Republican Senate and..
WorldNews
Control of House and Senate at stake in 2020 electionElection Day is just three days away, and while much national attention has been focused on the heated presidential race between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News
US election: What are the Senate races to watch as Democrats try to flip the chamber?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:12Published
Fueled by Cash, Health Care and Trump’s Woes, Democrats Aim for Senate ControlRepublicans are battling to hold off losses by warning of the risks of unified Democratic power in Washington, but they concede their majority is in peril.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this