Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Bolton clashes with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Emily Maitlis clashes with John Bolton over his failure to testify at President Trump's impeachment trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
News video: Emily Maitlis Clashes With John Bolton Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Emily Maitlis Clashes With John Bolton Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial 00:45

 Emily Maitlis Clashes With John Bolton Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Bolton John Bolton 27th United States National Security Advisor, lawyer, and diplomat


Emily Maitlis Emily Maitlis

US election: Republican Randi Reed clashes with Emily Maitlis over vote count

 Republican Randi Reed clashes with Emily Maitlis over her claims about vote counts being stopped.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Toomey on election results, Trump's claim of voter fraud

 Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey discusses the election results in his state, and weighs in about President Trump's statement and claims of voter..
CBS News

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims [Video]

Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:25Published

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?

 Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won...
Mid-Day

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts tension over US elections with beach artwork

 With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan...
Mid-Day

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action'

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action' President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his...
WorldNews