Gatland compares Lions deadlock over player releases to Brexit talks

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland urges the players' union to help resolve the 'Brexit-style' deadlock between the Lions and Premiership Rugby.
