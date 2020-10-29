Five ways to boost your immunity against Covid-19

‘BJP & LJP will form govt in Bihar’: Chirag Paswan after 1st phase of polls



LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has said that that Nitish Kumar’s time as Chief Minister is up and he will not return to power. Chirag Paswan said that the BJP and LJP would form government in the state after election and added that it would work for development in the state. Paswan further attacked the Chief Minister saying that people have not forgotten how he treated the migrant labourers during the Covid crisis and lockdown and also lashed out at him over the recent firing incident in Munger where one person was killed. The first phase of polling was held in Bihar on 28th of October and witnessed a turnout of around 54.26 percent. The next two phase are scheduled to be held on 3rd & 7th of November and the result will be declared on 10th of November. The major battle is between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and Tejsashwi Yadav led Mahagathbandhan. Chirag Paswan’s LJP has gone solo and has been attacking the Chief Minister and insisting that they will form govt with the BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970