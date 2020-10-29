Global  
 

Five ways to boost your immunity against Covid-19

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Five ways to boost your immunity against Covid-19This week’s immunity study from Imperial College London certainly makes sombre reading. The React-2 trial, which asked about 350,000 people in England to send in finger prick antibody tests from home, suggests that protective antibodies against Covid-19 wane “quite rapidly” after the first infection, according to researcher Prof Helen Ward. In the first round of testing, in the summer, about 60 in 1,000 people had detectable antibodies. But this figure had fallen to 44 by September. It suggests that patients might be susceptible to re-infection from Covid just months after catching it the first time, and that “herd immunity” might be difficult,...
