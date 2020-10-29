|
Five ways to boost your immunity against Covid-19
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
This week’s immunity study from Imperial College London certainly makes sombre reading. The React-2 trial, which asked about 350,000 people in England to send in finger prick antibody tests from home, suggests that protective antibodies against Covid-19 wane “quite rapidly” after the first infection, according to researcher Prof Helen Ward. In the first round of testing, in the summer, about 60 in 1,000 people had detectable antibodies. But this figure had fallen to 44 by September. It suggests that patients might be susceptible to re-infection from Covid just months after catching it the first time, and that “herd immunity” might be difficult,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Helen Ward (scientist) British physician and Professor of Public Health
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Dodgers Advised to Quarantine for 2 Weeks By Health Dept. Over Justin Turner TestThe Dodgers are "working closely" with the L.A. County Health Department after Justin Turner tested positive for COVID … and officials are advising an..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: 56 infected, 300 quarantine after New York 'superspreader' events; India surpasses 8M infections; 227K US deathsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom says no, again, to reopening theme parks. India tops 8M cases. CVS to add more rapid testing sites. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
‘BJP & LJP will form govt in Bihar’: Chirag Paswan after 1st phase of polls
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published
France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Imperial College London Public research university in London, United Kingdom
Asymptomatic virus sufferers lose antibodies sooner: studyLondon: Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to one of the..
WorldNews
Covid-19 coronavirus: Immunity only lasts a few months, study findsImmunity to Covid-19 may only last a matter of a months, according to British research that could hinder the rollout of a successful vaccine.The study by..
New Zealand Herald
Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this