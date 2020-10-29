|
Space Force's second-in-command Gen. David D. Thompson tests positive for COVID-19
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Thompson, the Space Force's vice chief of space operations, was tested after a close family member who he was in contact with also tested positive.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David D. Thompson U.S. Space Force vice chief of space operations
United States Space Force Space service branch of the United States Armed Forces
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Venezuela's stretched healthcare system pushed further by COVID
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:02Published
Home Secretary defends local Covid approach
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:08Published
COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Florida, local health expert warns we could be entering 2nd wave
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:21Published
Las Vegas job losses take toll: "I cry and pray a whole lot"Economic fallout from COVID-19 was "a punch in the gut" to thousands of workers on and off the famous Vegas Strip.
CBS News
Tweets about this