Arizona man arrested after Black YouTuber recorded him using racial slur in viral video

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Black panther video: Is it Jungle Book's Bagheera? | Oneindia News 01:04 The video of a black panther is going viral on social media. The majestic animal was spotted from inside a car as it appeared on the side of the road when the vehicle was driving by. Watch the graceful animal who is drawing comparisons with Jungle Book's Bagheera. #blackpanther #bagheera...