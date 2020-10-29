|
Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn the latest salvo in Labour’s civil war
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Jeremy Corbyn has said he will “strongly contest” his suspension from Labour, signalling another outbreak of hostilities in the party’s bitter civil war. Labour headquarters suspended former leader Mr Corbyn, and removed the parliamentary whip, after he said the scale of the anti-Semitism problem was “dramatically overstated for political reasons” by his opponents “inside and outside the party”. The move came against a backdrop of a devastating report from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) which found Labour had acted unlawfully in its handling of the anti-Semitism crisis which has rocked the party. I will...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North
Corbyn shocked and disappointed by suspension
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:09Published
Jeremy Corbyn vows to contest Labour Party suspension after anti-Semitism findings
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Starmer defends Corbyn suspension
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended from UK Labour Party amid damning anti-Semitism report
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:28Published
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Equality and Human Rights Commission Non-departmental public body in England and Wales
Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame'
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Antisemitism Hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this