You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lightfoot Announces Safety Preparations For Halloween, Election Day



Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any protests peaceful, no matter the outcome of the.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16 Published 3 hours ago Biden-Harris Campaign To Spend Nov. 2 In Pennsylvania



The day before Election Day, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be in "all four corners" of Pennsylvania, according to the campaign. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:16 Published 3 hours ago Some Allegheny Co. Voters Receiving Incorrect Polling Location Information



Some voters in Western Pennsylvania have been receiving election letters with the wrong polling locations on them; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:54 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this