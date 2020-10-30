From magic mushrooms to flags and wolves, other issues on the ballot for U.S. voters on Nov. 3 Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )





In 32 states, there are roughly 120 issues on the ballot. So, at the same time someone votes for president, they may also have a chance to vote on abortion, the legalization of drugs, new flags, electoral reform and other ballot measures, usually called propositions.



Here are a few of the “other” election issues U.S. voters will consider when they go to the polls on Tuesday.



*Abortion*



Colorado and Louisiana both have abortion measures on the ballot.



In Colorado, Proposition 115 would outlaw abortion after 22 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. There is, however, an exception to save the mother’s life. (Most states have limitations on when a person can get abortion; if Colorado passes Prop 115, it would join these ranks.)



In Louisiana, voters will consider a constitutional amendment “to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.” This would have no immediate effect, but, should federal courts decide there’s no right to abortion, it would prevent state courts in Louisiana finding there’s a right to abortion.



*Marijuana*



Several states have ballot questions pertaining to cannabis.



Arizona, Montana and New Jersey will consider whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.



South Dakota is considering whether or not to legalize both recreational and medicinal marijuana.



Mississippi is considering two ballot measures that basically ask a similar question: should there be medical marijuana for certain patients.



*Magic mushrooms*



It’s not just pot that’s on the ballot. Washington, D.C. and Oregon states are contemplating the legalization of psilocybin, or magic mushrooms.



In District of Columbia, the ballot measure calls for the decriminalization of entheogenic plants and fungi, which would include magic mushrooms.



Oregon goes further, calling for the legalization of psilocybin. If that passes, it would be the first state to take this step.



*Ride-sharing*



In California, voters will be asked to consider a proposition that would say Lyft and Uber drivers are independent contractors, not employees. It’s a gig-economy proposition — the first of its sort in the state. It has pitted the companies against organized labour.



*Wolves*



In Colorado, Proposition 114 would ask the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to reintroduce grey wolves to certain parts of the state by the end of 2023. The wolves were basically wiped out in the United States by the mid-20th century. Colorado has had successful reintroductions before. Local media reports indicate the state has reintroduced lynx, elk and bison over the decades.



*Names ‘n’ Flags*



The full name of Rhode Island, believe it or not, is the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. A ballot initiative asks voters to consider removing “and Providence Plantations” from the state name. This was rejected in 2010.



In Mississippi, voters will consider a new flag design. They may vote in favour of the new flag or reject the new flag. If the latter happens, a commission will redesign the flag for vote in November 2021. The state’s flag was retired in June 2020, because it paid homage to the slave-owning Confederacy.



These are just some of the more interesting propositions. Scads of other measures are up for decisions, from taxes to election laws.



