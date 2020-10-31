Global  
 

Berlin’s new airport opens nine years behind schedule

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Berlin’s new airport opens nine years behind scheduleBerlin’s repeatedly delayed new airport finally opened on Saturday with an easyJet flight. The UK’s largest airline was greeted by a water salute after touching down at Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt Airport (BER), which was initially planned to open in 2011. The Airbus A320neo was due to land simultaneously with a flight operated by German flag carrier Lufthansa, but poor visibility resulted in the planes landing separately. EasyJet will operate BER’s first commercial departure with...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
BBC News

Merkel warns Germans of a 'difficult winter' as virus surges

 BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans to expect a “difficult winter” as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases in the country hit a..
WorldNews

Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge

 BERLIN (AP) � German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a partial lockdown as the number of newly recorded infections in the country hit another record..
WorldNews
German public health institute targeted by arson attack as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

German public health institute targeted by arson attack as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions

A building of the agency for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, was attacked with Molotov cocktails this weekend.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:20Published

EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln [Video]

EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln

EasyJet has called on the UK government to provide a package of support for the airline sector after warning that its first-ever annual loss could hit $1.1 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

