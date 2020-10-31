|
Berlin’s new airport opens nine years behind schedule
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Berlin’s repeatedly delayed new airport finally opened on Saturday with an easyJet flight. The UK’s largest airline was greeted by a water salute after touching down at Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt Airport (BER), which was initially planned to open in 2011. The Airbus A320neo was due to land simultaneously with a flight operated by German flag carrier Lufthansa, but poor visibility resulted in the planes landing separately. EasyJet will operate BER’s first commercial departure with...
