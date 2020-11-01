Global  
 

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 53 people and injuring more than 900. It was the latest series of remarkable rescues after the Friday afternoon earthquake, which was centered in the Aegean northeast of the Greek island of Samos. Search-and-rescue teams were working in nine buildings Sunday in the Turkish city of Izmir as day broke. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay raised...
News video: Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues

Turkey quake death toll rises to 64 as search for survivors continues 01:15

 Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Izmir, Turkey, on Saturday (October 31) as officials say the death toll has now increased to at least 64.The magnitude 7.

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira plummets

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has removed the central bank governor from his post and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal after the..
WorldNews
France-Turkey relations: Increasing tensions between NATO allies [Video]

France-Turkey relations: Increasing tensions between NATO allies

Anti-France sentiment in Turkey has increased after French President Emmanuel Macron supported the publication of controversial cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:29Published

France condemns Erdogan’s ‘declarations of violence’

 PARIS: France on Thursday condemned “declarations of violence” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and raised the possibility of new sanctions against..
WorldNews
Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute [Video]

Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute

Slights and barbs have marred relations between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan for years, but the row over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad has dragged them to a new low which could have more lasting consequences. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:02Published

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

Fatal Turkey earthquake: Toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

 The death toll in last week's Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 yesterday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in..
New Zealand Herald

Quake Toll Rises to 116 in Turkey; Rescuers Finish Searches

 The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that..
WorldNews

Fatal Turkey quake: Rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

 Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Tuesday, four days after a strong..
New Zealand Herald
Turkish girl rescued alive in Izmir 90 hours after powerful Aegean Sea quake [Video]

Turkish girl rescued alive in Izmir 90 hours after powerful Aegean Sea quake

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Another child rescued from under rubble in Turkey

 A 3-year-old girl was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped under rubble for 90 hours in Izmir, Turkey following a powerful earthquake.
CBS News

Aegean Sea Aegean Sea Part of the Mediterranean Sea between the Greek and Anatolian peninsulas

Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake [Video]

Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, four days after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea. The death toll from the quake has now surpassed 100. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Turkish Rescuers Pull Girl from Rubble 4 Days After Quake

 IZMIR, Turkey — Even as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade, rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a..
WorldNews

Fuat Oktay Fuat Oktay 1st Vice President of Turkey


Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece [Video]

Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece

A new three-week long lockdown began in Greece on Saturday, leaving the streets of Athens virtually deserted. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Greece joins list of EU countries returning to lockdown [Video]

Greece joins list of EU countries returning to lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Four-year-old girl rescued from collapsed building

 This is the moment a four-year-old girl was rescued after being trapped under the rubble from the huge Aegean earthquake which has affected parts of Turkey and..
BBC News

Samos Samos Regional unit in North Aegean, Greece

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake [Video]

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
WorldNews

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey [Video]

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey

The death toll from Friday's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 81, as rescue workers continue to hunt for survivors. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71 [Video]

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71

Race against time to find survivors after the deadly 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea knocked down 20 buildings and caused hundreds of injuries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

