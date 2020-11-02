Global  
 

Election Day deals: Get a free Krispy Kreme donut, Planet Fitness workout plus a McDonald's freebie Tuesday

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Free food and discounts are up for grabs on Election Day regardless of whether you have an "I Voted" sticker. Here's where to get freebies and deals.
News video: Kamala Harris Holding Drive-In Event In Philadelphia As Pennsylvania Continues To Be Key Focus For Biden, Trump

 Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day so candidates are making their last push today for their final day of campaigning.

Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of election

 Biden and Trump are barnstorming key battleground states in an final blitz before Election Day.
Where Tampa Bay area voters need to drop-off mail-in ballots on November 2 or Election Day [Video]

Where Tampa Bay area voters need to drop-off mail-in ballots on November 2 or Election Day

Here is a county-by-county guide of when and where voters need to go to drop off their mail-in ballots in person, before Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3. Story: https://wfts.tv/3emLoGH

Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not known

 President Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
Control of the Senate hangs in the balance on Election Day. Here are key Senate races to watch

 The Senate is currently split 53-47 between Republicans and Democrats, meaning Democrats need to win four seats for a majority.
The Wealthy Are Booking Private Jets To Vote in Battleground States

 Forget absentee ballots, some wealthy folks will hop on private jets this Election Day to make sure their voices are heard in the battleground states they call..
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Those In Costume [Video]

The McRib, McDonald's fan favorite barbecue sandwich is making a comeback very soon

 McDonald's iconic barbecue sandwich, the McRib, is set to return for a limited time starting Dec. 2.
McDonald's McRib is coming back: Barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time since 2012

 When is the McRib back in 2020? McDonald's barbecue pork sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide Dec. 2, later than in past years amid coronavirus.
McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic [Video]

Business Insider reports that McDonald's franchisees are optimistic about the future of the business. The franchisees optimism is higher than it has been in years, according to Kalinowski Equity Research's quarterly survey. McDonald's sales have been driven by speciality meals and new items like Spicy McNuggets. The fast-food giant has also profited from sit-down restaurants' struggles.

McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade [Video]

An apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll are joining the McCafé menu.

Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those..

Morgan State University Cancels Classes On Election Day So Students, Staff Can Vote [Video]

Classes at Morgan State University will not be in session on Tuesday so students and staff members can vote, the university said Thursday.

MTA offers free rides to polls on election day [Video]

MTA is giving free rides to the polls on election day.

McDonald's reveal fate of restaurants and drive-thru's ahead of England lockdown

 The boss of McDonald's UK has revealed the fate of restaurants and drive-thru's ahead of national lockdown restrictions coming into force in England.
Free McDonald's pastries: McDonald's offers its new pastry with the purchase of a coffee

 McDonald's is giving away its new pastry items for free with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through the McDonald's app.
