|
Election Day deals: Get a free Krispy Kreme donut, Planet Fitness workout plus a McDonald's freebie Tuesday
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Free food and discounts are up for grabs on Election Day regardless of whether you have an "I Voted" sticker. Here's where to get freebies and deals.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Election day
Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of electionBiden and Trump are barnstorming key battleground states in an final blitz before Election Day.
CBS News
Where Tampa Bay area voters need to drop-off mail-in ballots on November 2 or Election Day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:33Published
Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not knownPresident Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
CBS News
Control of the Senate hangs in the balance on Election Day. Here are key Senate races to watchThe Senate is currently split 53-47 between Republicans and Democrats, meaning Democrats need to win four seats for a majority.
USATODAY.com
The Wealthy Are Booking Private Jets To Vote in Battleground StatesForget absentee ballots, some wealthy folks will hop on private jets this Election Day to make sure their voices are heard in the battleground states they call..
TMZ.com
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Those In Costume
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Planet Fitness
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
The McRib, McDonald's fan favorite barbecue sandwich is making a comeback very soonMcDonald's iconic barbecue sandwich, the McRib, is set to return for a limited time starting Dec. 2.
USATODAY.com
McDonald's McRib is coming back: Barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time since 2012When is the McRib back in 2020? McDonald's barbecue pork sandwich returns to restaurants nationwide Dec. 2, later than in past years amid coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
McDonald's Franchisees Are More Optimistic
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
McDonald's Adds New Baked Goods for First Time in Nearly a Decade
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this