Prince William contracted COVID-19 at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, according to ...
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Kensington Palace sources tell the BBC that the Duke of Cambridge contracted COVID-19 earlier this year at a similar time his father, Prince Charles, had coronavirus. ......
Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, Kensington Palace sources tell BBC
BBC News
