Prince William contracted COVID-19 at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, according to ...

William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'



The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970