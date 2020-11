Prince William Tests Positive for COVID-19 in April, But Was Not Revealed to the Public Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince William kept his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in April a secret to reportedly not worry people. Around that time, his father, Prince Charles, was also in self-quarantine.