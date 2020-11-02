|
President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
(OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring. Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters. “Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expertPresident Donald Trump is suggesting he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after election, as his rift with the United States' top infectious disease expert widens while..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump or Joe Biden, whoever wins the election, China losesBoth candidates have promised to take tough measures on the communist country.
USATODAY.com
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Opa-locka, Florida City in Florida
Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after electionPresident Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the..
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Space station at 20 years of people living in orbitCAPE CANAVERAL, Florida－The International Space Station was a cramped, humid, puny three rooms when the first crew moved in. Twenty years and 241 visitors..
WorldNews
Inspiring Black Voters Is Key to Biden’s Prospects in FloridaDemocratic groups are pouring money into get-out-the-vote efforts in Black precincts to try to increase turnout from 2016, in a state that is critical to..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this