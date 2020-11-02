Global  
 

President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election

WorldNews Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election(OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring. Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters. “Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the...
