Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20

Monday, 2 November 2020
Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20MANILAPhilippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte warned of another potentially damaging cyclone approaching the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as the death toll from the world’s strongest typhoon of the year rose to 20. Typhoon Goni, which battered provinces south of the capital Manila on Sunday with gusts of up to 310 kilometres per hour (190 mph), is the 18th to hit the Philippines this year and one of the strongest typhoons since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in 2013. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. The country’s disaster agency on Monday said 20 people had been killed in Albay and...
Super Typhoon Goni smashes into the Philippines destroying homes

 Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) with strong wind and heavy rain.

Duterte explains absence on first day of Typhoon Rolly

 President Duterte explained that he was not in Manila on the day Typhoon Rolly made landfall because he was waiting for the typhoon to pass before he flew out of..
2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will inspect on Monday areas hit by Typhoon Goni, as authorities claimed mandatory evacuations had prevented a higher death toll.

Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high

Philippines: Duterte's popularity soars to record high

Philippine president has long been criticised for his authoritarian style since he took office in 2016, but his approval ratings are at record highs.

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

 At least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where..
Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

 Manila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is..
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure

Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure

Thousands of people wearing masks and face shields poured into cemeteries in Manila Wednesday for their last chance to visit dead loved ones ahead of a government-ordered closure of graveyards for All Saints' Day.View on euronews

Philippines launches rescue operations after Typhoon Goni

Philippines launches rescue operations after Typhoon Goni

At least 20 people died in the storm - and three others are missing.

Worldview: Turkey earthquake, Philippines typhoon, U.K. lockdown

 Turkish rescuers pulled a 3-year-old girl from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building 65 hours after an earthquake. The Philippines was struck by its..
Typhoon Goni: Fears after Philippine municipality said to be 90% damaged

 The Red Cross says initial assessments of Philippines municipality suggests widespread destruction.
Why China loves durian, the smelly fruit popular in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia but banned ...

 Arguably the most prized of all produce in Southeast Asia, the durians is...
Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law

Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law

Government leaders say the legislation is needed to create jobs and stimulate Southeast Asia’s largest economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island. So why is that the case? Emer McCarthy reports.

Muddy Water Rapidly Flows Through Streets in the Philippines During Typhoon Rolly

Muddy Water Rapidly Flows Through Streets in the Philippines During Typhoon Rolly

During super cyclone Rolly, the San Francisco River in Albay, the Philippines was flooded. Muddy water overflowed and rapidly moved through the streets causing damage to property.

Typhoon Rolly Causes Flooding in San Francisco River in Philippines

Typhoon Rolly Causes Flooding in San Francisco River in Philippines

Super typhoon Rolly caused heavy rainfall in Albay, Philippines. It caused the San Francisco river to overflow. The muddy water from the flood rapidly flowed through the streets.

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an..

