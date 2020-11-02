Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20 Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

MANILA — Philippines ' President Rodrigo Duterte warned of another potentially damaging cyclone approaching the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as the death toll from the world's strongest typhoon of the year rose to 20. Typhoon Goni, which battered provinces south of the capital Manila on Sunday with gusts of up to 310 kilometres per hour (190 mph), is the 18th to hit the Philippines this year and one of the strongest typhoons since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in 2013. The country's disaster agency on Monday said 20 people had been killed in Albay and...


