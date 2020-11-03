Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race? 01:59

 Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.  We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

China mulls whether a Biden administration would improve strained ties [Video]

China mulls whether a Biden administration would improve strained ties

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message [Video]

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ [Video]

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Election 2020: Analysts say 'chaos' would be the best outcome for Russia [Video]

US Election 2020: Analysts say 'chaos' would be the best outcome for Russia

Relations between the US and Russia have steadily declined since Trump took office, and the country will not overwhelmingly express support for him as it did in 2016.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:36Published

Rapper Lil Pump joins President Trump at rally

 President Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump onto the stage at his final election eve rally, which was held after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lil Pump got..
USATODAY.com

Election day Election day

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan [Video]

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Trump or Biden: Who would boost growth, restore jobs faster? Here's an Election Day guide on the economy

 Before you vote for president this Election Day, here's a look at who would recover jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic quicker – Trump or Biden.
USATODAY.com
Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins [Video]

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden whowon the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, US PresidentDonald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five. There would normally be a bigspread of food and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch thevoting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. Butthat is no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Judgment day for Facebook and Twitter: Trump election eve posts provide early Election Day test

 Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be on high alert on Election Day and afterward for any effort to destabilize the election or delegitimize results.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' [Video]

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.

 It might not be clear Tuesday which party won a Senate majority because vote tallies could take days to finalize because of mail-in ballots volume.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

United Center To Open As Super Site, Voters To Head To Polls On Election Day After Early Voting Sets Record [Video]

United Center To Open As Super Site, Voters To Head To Polls On Election Day After Early Voting Sets Record

Doors open to Election Day voters at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:52Published
Election Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks [Video]

Election Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Election Day AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:41Published
Presidential candidates make final pitches [Video]

Presidential candidates make final pitches

The Presidential candidates made their final push overnight as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this

iDougradio

Doug Kellett Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP. https://t.co/pZsh3933er via @usatoday 43 seconds ago

DrIndyJonesJr1

Dr. Indy Jones Jr Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP. https://t.co/2Y4pNcPCKv via @USATODAY 54 minutes ago

KEguidazu

konomi eguidazu Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.… https://t.co/e0ZDwtoFCF 2 hours ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.… https://t.co/VSjIwjVDZ0 2 hours ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP. https://t.co/d4CXPmwP8y 2 hours ago

MSN

MSN Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP. https://t.co/bMcmNgDc71 3 hours ago

Gladari

D.K.A. Can Republicans hold on to the Senate majority? Here's how Democrats could win control from the GOP.… https://t.co/ju7Cie6uWG 3 hours ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics It might not be clear Tuesday which party won a Senate majority because vote tallies could take days to finalize be… https://t.co/djbdLGl5O5 3 hours ago