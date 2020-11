From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set to become the next president. For months, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encouraged their followers to get out and vote. In this most crucial of election years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of high-profile figures who have not only told fans to vote, but also revealed who they will be personally voting for. While most celebrities have shown their support for Biden, with the likes of Taylor Swift Brad Pitt and Cardi B all backing the Democratic nominee, Trump also has a base of...