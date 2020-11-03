Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set to become the next president. For months, celebrities have been using their social media platforms to encouraged their followers to get out and vote. In this most crucial of election years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of high-profile figures who have not only told fans to vote, but also revealed who they will be personally voting for. While most celebrities have shown their support for Biden, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt and Cardi B all backing the Democratic nominee, Trump also has a base of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' 01:11

 Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democrats hope to flip North Carolina for first time in 12 years

 Democrats are hoping to flip North Carolina back to blue for the first time since 2008, and just the second time in nearly 50 years. Recent polls show President..
CBS News
Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election [Video]

Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:05Published

Georgia smashes voting records ahead of Election Day

 It will be difficult for President Trump to win reelection without Georgia. Nearly 4 million Georgians voted early. Sixteen electoral votes are at stake. Mark..
CBS News

Despite rising coronavirus cases, Wisconsin ready for 2020 election

 Wisconsin was one of a handful of Midwest states that helped elect President Donald Trump in 2016. Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Mr. Trump in..
CBS News

Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence

 President Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
USATODAY.com

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga American singer, songwriter, and actress

As Election Day arrives, John Legend, Lady Gaga and more stars make final push for Biden, Trump

 After months of a presidential race that saw major engagement from Hollywood, stars are making a final push to encourage voting in Tuesday's election.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Biden/Trump, Henson, PSIFF

 Lil Pump supports Trump, Lady Gaga and John Legend support Biden at final rallies; Taraji P. Henson will host the 2020 American Music Awards; Palm Springs..
USATODAY.com
'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally [Video]

'Vote like your life depends on it' says Lady Gaga at Biden rally

Pop singer Lady Gaga appeared at Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's drive-in election rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:32Published
Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms [Video]

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Lil Pump Lil Pump

Rapper Lil Pump joins President Trump at rally

 President Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump onto the stage at his final election eve rally, which was held after midnight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lil Pump got..
USATODAY.com

Lil Pump Endorses President Trump, Trashes Joe Biden in Tax Rant

 Lil Pump is taking a cue from 50 Cent, and throwing his support behind President Trump ... saying he doesn't wanna pay a dime more in taxes, as Joe Biden's..
TMZ.com

Lil Pump endorses Trump for president: ‘F*** Sleepy Joe!’

 Lil Pump endorses Trump for president: ‘F*** Sleepy Joe!’ Rapper Lil Pump in...
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win [Video]

US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win

As millions of US citizens queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention. Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. The village had greeted with much joy, the 55 year- old California senator's nomination as the vice presidential candidate earlier by Biden.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Taylor Swift Voices Pro-Biden 'Only the Young' Political Ad

 Taylor Swift's lending her voice to a political ad that takes aim at Donald Trump's presidency and the problems plaguing America ... while encouraging young..
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize [Video]

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize

Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw. She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion [Video]

Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion

Cardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Cardi B Dismisses Divorce from Offset

 Cardi B wants the court to know what she's already made clear -- she and Offset are good again ... and she's calling off the divorce. Cardi's filed docs in..
TMZ.com

Cardi B addresses Birkin bag criticism: 'Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities'

 Cardi B took to Instagram to address criticism about her Birkin bag collection and called out the double standard.
USATODAY.com

Brad Pitt Brad Pitt American actor and film producer

Matthew McConaughey jokes about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'palpable' chemistry during table read [Video]

Matthew McConaughey jokes about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 'palpable' chemistry during table read

Matthew McConaughey has joked that the s*xual chemistry between exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was "palpable" during a recent live-streamed table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President [Video]

Brad Pitt endorses Joe Biden for President

During Saturday night’s World Series game, Pitt formally endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Will Democrats expand their control in the House? Here are the races and surprises to watch

 Democrats are trying to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their say

 Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.
USATODAY.com
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan [Video]

Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan

Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump bashes Lady Gaga [Video]

Donald Trump bashes Lady Gaga

It seems Donald Trump isn’t a Gaga fan: as he has recently bashed her for supporting Joe Biden.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:37Published
Top Israeli rabbis and U.S. envoy pray for Trump [Video]

Top Israeli rabbis and U.S. envoy pray for Trump

Support for Trump is strong in Israel. The announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus coincided with the Jewish high holy days, a time of reflection and penitence..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ...

From Lady Gaga to Lil Pump, these are the celebrities who are supporting Trump and ... After years of discussion and debate, the 2020 US presidential election finally takes place next Tuesday (3 November), with either Donald Trump or Joe Biden set...
WorldNews

Iran's supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election

Iran's supreme leader, quoting Trump, mocks US election Iran's supreme leader mocked America's presidential election Tuesday in a televised address, quoting President Donald Trump's own baseless claims about voter...
WorldNews

Wall Street to power higher as voters head to the polls

 It looks full-steam ahead for US equities as Americans go to the polls. With the Dow Jones Industrial Average set to climb 433 points to 17,358, the S&P 500...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this