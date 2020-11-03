Global  
 

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at five

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at fiveHundreds of police fanned out across Vienna on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of attacks that left five people dead in the city's centre, after what a government minister said was an "Islamist terrorist" incident. In an early morning televised news conference, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer repeated calls for the public to stay off the streets. Nehammer said police had shot to death one attacker, a man wearing an explosives belt that turned out to be fake, whom authorities have identified as an Islamic State sympathiser. Police confirmed on Tuesday that three civilians - two men and a woman - were killed in the attacks, with at least 15 others wounded, including a police...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack

Police hunt gunmen in Vienna streets after ‘terrorist’ attack 02:19

 Several suspects armed with rifles opened fire at six locations in the Austrian capital; police operation still ongoing.

Vienna Vienna Capital of Austria

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen [Video]

Vienna attacks: death toll rises as police hunt more gunmen

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘born in Austria’ tried to flee to Syria, had previous terror conviction

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure

Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed for general public till November 11. The step has been taken in wake of terror attack in Austria's Vienna. Repulsive terrorist attack took place near a synagogue in the city center. Embassy has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Credit: ANI

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting [Video]

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Parts of central Vienna remained sealed off by police on Tuesday morning aftera gun attack in the Austrian capital left five people dead, including thesuspected attacker.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Karl Nehammer Karl Nehammer Austrian politician

Three dead in Vienna terror attack [Video]

Three dead in Vienna terror attack

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Vienna shooting: Austria launches manhunt after deadly 'terror' attack

 Austrian police are still searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that left two people dead. About 14 other people..
WorldNews

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

‘Act of terror’: At least 22 killed in Kabul University attack [Video]

‘Act of terror’: At least 22 killed in Kabul University attack

ISIL claim responsibility for attack on Afghanistan’s biggest university; President Ghani announces day of mourning.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Austrian police: gunman had links to Islamic State group [Video]

Austrian police: gunman had links to Islamic State group

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Vienna attacker ‘sympathised with Islamic State’ [Video]

Vienna attacker ‘sympathised with Islamic State’

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have links to Islamic State.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Massive manhunt after Vienna terror attack leaves several dead

 Authorities said a suspect they killed was an ISIS sympathizer. Gunmen opened fire in at least six locations.
CBS News

Vienna terror attack: Armed police chase down attackers [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Armed police chase down attackers

Footage has emerged of the moments after an armed attack in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday November 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand [Video]

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag..

Credit: HT Digital Content
HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe in late Ram Vilas Paswan's death, blames Chirag Paswan [Video]

HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe in late Ram Vilas Paswan's death, blames Chirag Paswan

As the political fire rages in the poll bound Bihar, political parties are mincing no words in levelling allegations against one another. With LJP Chief Chirag Paswan firing salvos at Chief Minister..

Credit: Oneindia

Vienna Shooting Live Updates: 4 Dead in Attack by ‘ISIS Sympathizer’

 A gunman was killed, and the authorities were searching for possible accomplices, but the police suggested that the man acted alone.
NYTimes.com


