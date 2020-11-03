Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at five
Hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of attacks that left five people dead in the city's centre, after what a government minister said was an "Islamist terrorist" incident. In an early morning televised news conference, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer repeated calls for the public to stay off the streets. Nehammer said police had shot to death one attacker, a man wearing an explosives belt that turned out to be fake, whom authorities have identified as an Islamic State sympathiser. Police confirmed on Tuesday that three civilians - two men and a woman - were killed in the attacks, with at least 15 others wounded, including a police...
Vienna Capital of Austria
Austria Country in Central Europe
Karl Nehammer Austrian politician
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
