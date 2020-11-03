Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll at five

Three dead in Vienna terror attack



A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

