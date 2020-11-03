Global  
 

Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.The man blamed for carrying out the attack was a 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist" who was released early from jail in December 2019.Security has been tight in the Austrian capital as police launched a manhunt for further attackers.But authorities believe the gunman shot dead by police may have acted alone.Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has not ruled out the possibility of a second attacker. Some witnesses spoke of seeing more than one gunman and police are still assessing some 20,000 mobile phone videos of what happened. "Over 50% have already been watched...
The decision to escalate the UK terror threat level to “severe” was a“precautionary measure” following Islamist attacks in Austria and France, HomeSecretary Priti Patel said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria. Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Austrian police were hunting for other suspects on Tuesday after at least one gunman killed four people in a rampage in the heart of Vienna overnight. One eyewitness says the Jewish community was the target of the attack. Lauren Anthony has more.

 Four people have been killed in a gun attack in the Austrian capital. Here's what we know.
Follow our live blog for the latest news on the manhunt. View on euronews

 Hundreds of police fanned out across Vienna on Tuesday, searching for perpetrators of attacks that left five people dead in the city's centre, after what a..
A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

 Austrian police are still searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that left two people dead. About 14 other people..
Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist' Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.The man blamed for carrying...
 Police killed one suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest. Other attackers may still be on the run.  
