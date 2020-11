Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna .The man blamed for carrying out the attack was a 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist" who was released early from jail in December 2019.Security has been tight in the Austrian capital as police launched a manhunt for further attackers.But authorities believe the gunman shot dead by police may have acted alone.Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has not ruled out the possibility of a second attacker. Some witnesses spoke of seeing more than one gunman and police are still assessing some 20,000 mobile phone videos of what happened. "Over 50% have already been watched...