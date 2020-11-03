Global  
 

'Vote and get home,' anxious voters say on Election Day

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
'Vote and get home,' anxious voters say on Election DayShe carefully planned a five-hour drive to the polling place in her Tennessee hometown to vote on Election Day. She considered the traffic, the weather, the surging coronavirus pandemic and — something she never imagined having to contemplate — the possibility of civil unrest in the aftermath of an American election. The last four years have delivered so many shocks that anything seemed possible to Lacey Stannard, the wife of a soldier. She had tried to get an absentee ballot sent to her home on a military base on the other side of the state. But the clerk in her hometown refused. A part of her thought it was crazy to drive 10 hours roundtrip to cast a Democratic vote in deep-red Tennessee,...
 There were long lines, but no short tempers as Mississippi voters stood in line Tuesday.

