US election: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' as vote-count continues

'Stop The Count' and 'Count Every Vote' protests in Michigan



Rival protests took place in Michigan as the backlash over a controversialelection continues. Donald Trump supporters stormed a convention centre todemand a stop to counting, while Democrats held a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 hours ago

'Count every vote': Protesters take to streets in Boston



Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday evening (November 4), demanding all votes to be counted amid President Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 hours ago