US election: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' as vote-count continues

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump prematurely said his camp had "clearly" won the key states of Georgia and North Carolina — but stopped short of declaring an outright victory. His rival Joe Biden urged for patience with the vote count.
