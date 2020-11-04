US election: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' as vote-count continues
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Donald Trump prematurely said his camp had "clearly" won the key states of Georgia and North Carolina — but stopped short of declaring an outright victory. His rival Joe Biden urged for patience with the vote count.
Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President..
