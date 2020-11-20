Global  
 

Joe Biden's win in Georgia reaffirmed after statewide recount

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia has been reaffirmed after the state completed its full hand recount, Georgia Secretary of State's office announced.

The audit of roughly 5 million votes, which was completed on Thursday, found that the former Vice President received 12,284 more votes than President Donald Trump in...
 A hand recount in Georgia has reaffirmed Joe Biden's win in the state. Trump continues to cast doubt on the results of the election, while Biden's patience at the transition of power delay wears thin.

