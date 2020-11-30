Global  
 

Recount of presidential votes in Wisconsin ends, reaffirms Joe Biden's win

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin has been reaffirmed after two of the state's largest counties completed the recount of the ballots cast in the November 3 presidential election, with just a little change in the tally.

The Democratic former Vice President's lead over incumbent President Donald Trump in the key...
