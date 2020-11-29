Global  
 

Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump

Denver Post Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Wisconsin finished a recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court even before the recount concluded.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

