Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Wisconsin finished a recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court even before the recount concluded.
President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly.
According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin..