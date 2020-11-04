Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie rejects Trump’s claim of ‘major fraud’ in 2020 election
Former Gov. Chris Christie sharply rebuked President Donald Trump’s claims early Wednesday morning that a “major fraud” was at hand in the election and that he had won over his Democratic rival despite millions of votes left uncounted. Christie, a friend and an adviser to the president, made the remarks on ABC News shortly after Trump delivered the speech at the White House. “I...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey
Chris Christie Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ to Not Wear a Mask
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in PhiladelphiaEric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
CBS News
US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key stateUnited States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald
Why did so many Latinos vote for Donald Trump?Many want to wrongly generalize about Latino voters, but the Hispanic vote is complicated.
USATODAY.com
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:32Published
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
New Jerseyites Google 'How to Roll a Joint' After Vote Legalizes WeedFolks in New Jersey have green on the mind -- they are eager to brush up on their marijuana skills after voting to legalize it, and their Google searches show..
TMZ.com
Eye Opener: Trump falsely claims victory as millions of votes remain uncountedPresident Trump falsesly claimed victory in the election while results are still being counted. Also, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota voted to..
CBS News
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Battle for Senate control remains up in the air, with key races yet to be calledSo far, CBS News projects Republicans have won seven U.S. Senate seats, including flipping an Alabama seat red. While some races are still being characterized as..
CBS News
Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the CountryDemocrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com
Senator Susan Collins of Maine is re-elected, further dimming Democratic hopes of Senate control.
NYTimes.com
Ritchie Torres talks about his historic win in New York congressional raceNew York Democrat Ritchie Torres has become of the first Black and openly gay candidates to be elected to Congress. He joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about..
CBS News
ABC News News division of Walt Disney Television
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 8 million
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:13Published
October 15 presidential debate canceled
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Former Trump campaign manager hospitalized: ABC News
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Trump Edging Biden Out In Florida And Arizona
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
11/4: CBSN AMRace to White House remains too close to call; Key battleground states count remaining mail-in ballots
CBS News
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claimPresident Trump spoke from the White House in the 2 a.m. hour early Wednesday, amid initial favorable projections, calling for ballot counting to "stop."
CBS News
Anxious wait for US election results continues: Live newsAll eyes on key battleground states as both candidates maintain paths to winning race to the White House. ......
WorldNews
Only one winner in US election...the American workerThough we do not yet know the identity of the next incumbent of the White House today, we do know who the big winner is in the United States election: in a..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this