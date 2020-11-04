Global  
 

Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie rejects Trump’s claim of ‘major fraud’ in 2020 election

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie rejects Trump’s claim of ‘major fraud’ in 2020 electionFormer Gov. Chris Christie sharply rebuked President Donald Trump’s claims early Wednesday morning that a “major fraud” was at hand in the election and that he had won over his Democratic rival despite millions of votes left uncounted. Christie, a friend and an adviser to the president, made the remarks on ABC News shortly after Trump delivered the speech at the White House. “I...
News video: Trump says election is 'major fraud'

Trump says election is 'major fraud' 08:55

 Donald Trump has made the baseless claim that the America is the victim of a ‘major fraud’ and he'll go to the Supreme Court.

