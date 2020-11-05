Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi’s power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi’s power takes a hit with diminished US House majorityNancy Pelosi’s prestige and power as House speaker took a hit as Tuesday’s Democratic losses left her heading into what could be her last term in Congress with a diminished majority and an emboldened Republican conference. Democrats broadly fell short of expectations in Tuesday’s elections, leaving Pelosi with less room to maneuver an ideologically diverse caucus, and possibly still contending with a Republican-led Senate even if Joe Biden ends up edging out President Donald Trump. In a letter to colleagues Wednesday, Pelosi said it was a “challenging election, all of our candidates,” but she claimed success in her party’s strategy of “‘mobilization, messaging and money,’ forcing Republicans...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House

Nancy Pelosi delivers speech as she projects Democrats will take House 00:48

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Cali.) projected the Democrats will take over the House again. She said, "Our race this time was all about healthcare."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi praises Dem wins in the House, mum on Biden

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she is confident Democrats will hold the House of Representatives. "Now we have to win the White House and..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' [Video]

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House [Video]

US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she feels confident that Democrats are able tosay that they "have held" the House of Representatives. Pelosi said thebiggest issue for her is health care, which she said was amplified because ofthe coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Pelosi 'certain' Dems will keep House majority

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "absolutely certain" that Democrats will "solidly hold" onto their House majority. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election [Video]

All 4 Members of ‘The Squad’ Win Re-election

All four Democratic congresswomen belonging to “the Squad” have been successfully re-elected to the House of Representatives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

A Biden Victory Wouldn’t Defeat QAnon

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has repeatedly expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, was elected to the House of Representatives..
WorldNews

Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats’ Hope of a Flip

 Beating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden Edges Close to 270

 Democrats are bullish on a top-of-ticket win in a tough election: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue..
WorldNews

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Republicans maintain grip on Congress [Video]

Republicans maintain grip on Congress

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:52Published
Congress's Vinay Kulkarni detained by CBI over BJP leader's murder in 2016 [Video]

Congress's Vinay Kulkarni detained by CBI over BJP leader's murder in 2016

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni on November 05 from Dharwad. Kulkarni has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pennsylvania attorney general on where the election stands now

 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses the election results and the legal challenges from Republicans. The president claims he already won..
CBS News

US election results 2020: 'People did not want to admit supporting Trump'

 Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, explains why some polls got the projections wrong.
BBC News

Biden wins two key states, heads closer to magic mark

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris inched closer to the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes amid..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting [Video]

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:12Published

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

 Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes..
CBS News

Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

 Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
CBS News
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform [Video]

Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled over a year ago that laws restricting marijuana use were unconstitutional. Now activists are furious over the government's failure to legalize it. Maha Aladrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrow

 It may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief..
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority [Video]

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Democrats Hold On To The House [Video]

Democrats Hold On To The House

During the 2020 election, Democrats retained their majority in the House of Representatives.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

US Elections 2020: Twitter resorts to humour as polls near closing

 The Biden-Trump face-off is at a crucial juncture with the democrat candidate coming strikingly close to victory and Trump taking the legal route after losing...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Upworthy

Biden holds lead over Trump, US on climate change

 Biden boosted by Wisconsin and Michigan wins on Wednesday, while Trump demands recount
FT.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewRTTNewsUSATODAY.com

Biden or Trump, Wall Street takes what it can get from US election

 The race for the White House has turned into a cliffhanger. Yet even though the outcome of the election is unclear, the New York Stock Exchange is breaking...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this