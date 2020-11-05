Nancy Pelosi’s power takes a hit with diminished US House majority
Nancy Pelosi’s prestige and power as House speaker took a hit as Tuesday’s Democratic losses left her heading into what could be her last term in Congress with a diminished majority and an emboldened Republican conference. Democrats broadly fell short of expectations in Tuesday’s elections, leaving Pelosi with less room to maneuver an ideologically diverse caucus, and possibly still contending with a Republican-led Senate even if Joe Biden ends up edging out President Donald Trump. In a letter to colleagues Wednesday, Pelosi said it was a “challenging election, all of our candidates,” but she claimed success in her party’s strategy of “‘mobilization, messaging and money,’ forcing Republicans...
Pelosi praises Dem wins in the House, mum on BidenHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she is confident Democrats will hold the House of Representatives. "Now we have to win the White House and..
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'
US election: Pelosi announces Democrats hold the House
Pelosi 'certain' Dems will keep House majorityHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "absolutely certain" that Democrats will "solidly hold" onto their House majority. (Nov. 3)
All 4 Members of 'The Squad' Win Re-election
A Biden Victory Wouldn't Defeat QAnonMarjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has repeatedly expressed belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory, was elected to the House of Representatives..
Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats' Hope of a FlipBeating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
Biden Edges Close to 270Democrats are bullish on a top-of-ticket win in a tough election: This is your morning tip sheet.
Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White HouseWASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the "blue..
Republicans maintain grip on Congress
Congress's Vinay Kulkarni detained by CBI over BJP leader's murder in 2016
Pennsylvania attorney general on where the election stands nowPennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses the election results and the legal challenges from Republicans. The president claims he already won..
US election results 2020: 'People did not want to admit supporting Trump'Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, explains why some polls got the projections wrong.
Biden wins two key states, heads closer to magic markDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris inched closer to the magic figure of 270 electoral college votes amid..
Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting
Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challengesPennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he wonAlthough several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes..
Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victoryAnother state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner
Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform
Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrowIt may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief..
Gary Peters holds on to his Senate seat in Michigan, as Susan Collins is re-elected in Maine.
Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in WisconsinCBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount
