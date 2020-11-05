Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies
More than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media landscape. The petition, which was launched by former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd last month, has drawn more signatures than any other and at times was so popular it caused the parliamentary petition website to crash. “We are especially concerned that Australia’s print media is overwhelmingly controlled by News Corporation, founded by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch, with around two-thirds of daily newspaper readership,” the petition states. “This power is routinely used to attack opponents in business and politics by blending...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rupert Murdoch Australian-born American media mogul
Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for BidenDonald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the..
WorldNews
Record number of Australians sign ex-PM's call for Murdoch inquiryMore than 500,000 support ex-PM Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media dominance.
BBC News
In its latest confusing decision, Twitter reinstates The New York PostRupert Murdoch’s tabloid The New York Post is back on Twitter, after Twitter updated its policy on policy changes. This story is going to be confusing, but not..
The Verge
Kevin Rudd
Norway's Larsen resigns as think tank CEO over Epstein linkUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rød Larsen, an architect of the Oslo peace accords, has resigned as president and CEO of..
WorldNews
Kevin Rudd says Jeffrey Epstein's donations to his think tank are 'deeply disturbing'It's been revealed deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein donated money to a think thank currently chaired by Kevin Rudd.
SBS
Kevin Rudd says Jeffery Epstein's donations to his think tank are 'deeply disturbing'It's been revealed deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein donated money to a think thank currently chaired by Kevin Rudd.
SBS
Australians
The Australians counting on Donald Trump to retain the US presidencyAs results from the US election rolled in on Wednesday, Australian Donald Trump supporters who gathered in Sydney told SBS News they were optimistic about his..
SBS
'We haven't beaten it yet': Australians warned not to become complacent as coronavirus cases plungeAustralia's most senior health official has warned people not to become complacent about coronavirus as case numbers continue to fall across the country.
SBS
Compensation over Doha incident a matter for Qatari government, Marise Payne saysA Qatar apology over the forced internal examinations of women, including 13 Australians, at Doha airport has been welcomed by Foreign Minister Marise Payne -..
SBS
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43Published
US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minuteNBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
New Zealand Herald
Fox and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech but MSNBC quickly drops coverageAs Fox News and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech about the election Thursday, MSNBC pulled away.
USATODAY.com
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key statesJoe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger tantalisingly close to the presidency, as votes continued to be..
WorldNews
News Corporation (1980–2013) Media corporation
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this