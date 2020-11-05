Global  
 

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopoliesMore than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media landscape. The petition, which was launched by former Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd last month, has drawn more signatures than any other and at times was so popular it caused the parliamentary petition website to crash. “We are especially concerned that Australia’s print media is overwhelmingly controlled by News Corporation, founded by Fox News billionaire Rupert Murdoch, with around two-thirds of daily newspaper readership,” the petition states. “This power is routinely used to attack opponents in business and politics by blending...
