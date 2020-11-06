Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Police Take Man Into Custody in Connection With Plot to Attack Vote-Counting Center: Reports

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia Police Take Man Into Custody in Connection With Plot to Attack Vote-Counting Center: ReportsPhiladelphia police took at least one man into custody Thursday night in connection with an alleged plot to attack the city’s convention center where the swing state’s presidential votes are still being counted, according to reports. An armed group is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue 01:12

 Philadelphia police said Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center, where U.S. election votes are still being counted. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center

 Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as..
CBS News

Two men detained in Philadelphia as attack threat probed

 Taken into custody at convention center where votes were being counted after police were alerted to threat of attack by men who drove in from out of state.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center [Video]

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Philadelphia police are investigating a plot to attack a center where votes are being counted.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Nikita Tomar murder: 600-page charge sheet filed in record 11 days [Video]

Nikita Tomar murder: 600-page charge sheet filed in record 11 days

Faridabad Police has filed a 600-page charge sheet at a district court in the city in connection with the Ballabgarh murder case in record 11 days. The Ballabgarh case refers to the murder of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Newly-Released Video Documents Officers Remarks After He Shot, Killed Man In Waukegan [Video]

Newly-Released Video Documents Officers Remarks After He Shot, Killed Man In Waukegan

Newly-released video documents remarks from an officer who shot and killed Marcellis Stinnette and wounded Stinnette’s girlfriend in Waukegan last month. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Cardinal Dolan: Supreme Court can root out Philadelphia's anti-Catholic bigotry (USA Today)

 In Fulton v. Philadelphia, the City of Philadelphia “argues that our agencies lose all religious liberty protections when they partner with the government to...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •CBS News

Police: 2 Virginia men in custody in possible plot to attack vote counting center in Philadelphia

 PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Philadelphia...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News

We fact-checked Trump’s claims of election fraud in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania

 The president made numerous false statements about Pennsylvania and Philadelphia in brief remarks from the White House Thursday night.
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comNews24Daily Caller