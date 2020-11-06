Philadelphia Police Take Man Into Custody in Connection With Plot to Attack Vote-Counting Center: Reports
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia police took at least one man into custody Thursday night in connection with an alleged plot to attack the city’s convention center where the swing state’s presidential votes are still being counted, according to reports. An armed group is...
Philadelphia
