MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in quarantine after 'close contact' tests positive for COVID-19
Rachel Maddow has announced she will not appear on MSNBC Friday night after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Rachel Maddow American television news host and political commentator
MSNBC American television news channel
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
