Tropical Storm Eta regains strength, zeros in on Cuba
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America. As it prepares to make landfall in Cuba, the US has put parts of southern Florida and the Keys on a hurricane watch.
