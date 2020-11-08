Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta regains strength, zeros in on Cuba

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America. As it prepares to make landfall in Cuba, the US has put parts of southern Florida and the Keys on a hurricane watch.
