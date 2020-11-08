Tropical Storm Eta Regains Strength, Brings Threat to Cuba and Southern Florida

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest threat for wind damage (power outages) across the red area. Flooding expected as well as coastal...
Tropical Storm Eta has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America. As it prepares to make landfall in Cuba, the US has put parts of... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Newsmax •CBC.ca •Upworthy