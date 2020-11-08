Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta Regains Strength, Brings Threat to Cuba and Southern Florida

HNGN Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta Regains Strength, Brings Threat to Cuba and Southern FloridaCarrying torrential rainfall, Tropical Storm Eta now lashes the Caribbean, traveling damaging winds on early Sunday as it slowly approaches Cuba.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta 02:32

 CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest threat for wind damage (power outages) across the red area. Flooding expected as well as coastal...

