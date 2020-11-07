State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () A state of emergency was declared Saturday by Gov. Ron DeSantis for eight southern Florida counties because of a growing threat from Tropical Storm Eta, which also could affect northern parts of the state later in the week.
Palm Beach County officials, including Mayor Dave Kerner, Emergency Manager Bill Johnson and Commissioner Mack Bernard, spoke Friday about the coronavirus and preparations ahead of Tropical Depression..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 13:07Published