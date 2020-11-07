Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms

cbs4.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
A state of emergency was declared Saturday by Gov. Ron DeSantis for eight southern Florida counties because of a growing threat from Tropical Storm Eta, which also could affect northern parts of the state later in the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta

Preparing for Tropical Storm Eta 01:33

 Some South Florida residents are dealing with flooding as Tropical Storm Eta approaches.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Depression Eta expected to restrengthen into tropical storm overnight [Video]

Tropical Depression Eta expected to restrengthen into tropical storm overnight

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to strengthen once again into a tropical storm as it heads toward the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:10Published
After a Trump blow out in Florida, is the Sunshine State a swing state no more? [Video]

After a Trump blow out in Florida, is the Sunshine State a swing state no more?

On election night, President Donald Trump won Florida, for a second time, in a stunning blow out for democrats. Now, some political insiders are questioning whether it is time to take Florida out of..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:48Published
NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County officials hold news conference ahead of Tropical Depression Eta (13 minutes) [Video]

NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County officials hold news conference ahead of Tropical Depression Eta (13 minutes)

Palm Beach County officials, including Mayor Dave Kerner, Emergency Manager Bill Johnson and Commissioner Mack Bernard, spoke Friday about the coronavirus and preparations ahead of Tropical Depression..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 13:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Governor DeSantis issues state of emergency for three local counties ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

 Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for three counties in Southwest Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Eta.
Upworthy