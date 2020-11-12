Tropical Storm Eta hits Florida with dangerous storm surge and heavy rain
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Florida for a second time. Eta brought dangerous storm surge to the state's west coast overnight after hitting some places with heavy rain and ferocious winds as it moved up the coast. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from Gainesville, Florida.
