100-year old carrier pigeon message from soldier found in French field Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A tiny capsule containing a message written by a Prussian soldier who used a carrier pigeon to send it more than a century ago has been found by a French couple. A tiny capsule containing a message written by a Prussian soldier who used a carrier pigeon to send it more than a century ago has been found by a French couple. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Carrier pigeon's century-old message found in French field STRASBOURG (AFP) - A couple out for a walk in eastern France have discovered a tiny capsule containing a message despatched by a Prussian soldier over a century...

WorldNews 1 day ago