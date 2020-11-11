Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where veterans, military can eat free, get a free haircut and find deals Wednesday
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Veterans and active-military members can find discounts and freebies this Veterans Day including free haircuts, car washes and even flu shots.
