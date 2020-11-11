Global  
 

Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where veterans, military can eat free, get a free haircut and find deals Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Veterans and active-military members can find discounts and freebies this Veterans Day including free haircuts, car washes and even flu shots.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Honoring veterans in our community

Honoring veterans in our community 00:30

 Ceremonies and special deals to honor our veterans.

