Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer says

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer saysBritney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and career for 12 years as Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D Ingham III requested at the contentious hearing. But the judge said she would consider future petitions for his suspension or outright removal, which Ingham plans to file. James Spears and Britney Spears. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told the judge. “She will not perform again if her father is in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Britney Spears may not perform again

Britney Spears may not perform again 00:51

 Britney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Britney Spears Britney Spears American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’ [Video]

Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’

Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Britney Spears loses court bid to remove father's control over estate

 The singer is "afraid" of her father, and won't perform as long as he controls her affairs, her lawyer says.
BBC News

Britney Spears Claims Father Gave Business Manager Excessive $308k Raise

 Britney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business manager for no good reason ... and she thinks it was way..
TMZ.com

Bryan Spears American film and television producer


Los Angeles County Superior Court Los Angeles County Superior Court

Danny Masterson r*pe trial will go ahead [Video]

Danny Masterson r*pe trial will go ahead

Danny Masterson will stand trial on r*pe charges after a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge rejected his lawyers' request to dismiss the case.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father' [Video]

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published
Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle [Video]

Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Top 10 Underrated Britney Spears Songs [Video]

Top 10 Underrated Britney Spears Songs

We'd suggest listening to these underrated Britney Spears songs one more time.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer says

Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer says Britney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court...
WorldNews Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.comPinkNewsUpworthyBBC NewsTMZ.comJapan TodayBelfast Telegraph

Britney Spears Files to Have Dad Jamie Removed From Conservatorship

 Britney Spears is asking a judge to remove her father Jamie Spears as her co-conservator. The 38-year-old singer’s lawyer filed new paperwork in early November...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizBBC NewsUpworthyTMZ.comFOXNews.comJapan TodayBelfast Telegraph