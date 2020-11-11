Britney Spears fears her father and wants him out of career, lawyer says
Britney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and career for 12 years as Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D Ingham III requested at the contentious hearing. But the judge said she would consider future petitions for his suspension or outright removal, which Ingham plans to file. James Spears and Britney Spears. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told the judge. “She will not perform again if her father is in...
