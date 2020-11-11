Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New CDC guidelines say face masks protect those wearing them, too—here are the best ones

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The CDC now says that face masks protects those who wear them, too. Here are the best ones you can buy right now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: CDC: Masks are beneficial to yourself and others

CDC: Masks are beneficial to yourself and others 02:06

 New CDC findings show that face masks are beneficial to both the person wearing it and to others around them.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

As the Pandemic Surges, C.D.C. Issues Increasingly Assertive Advice

 Agency scientists often contradict the Trump administration now, but critics urge a more public stance.
NYTimes.com
Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S. [Video]

Restrictions grow as pandemic rages in the U.S.

[NFA] Cities across the United States are imposing new restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of record new coronavirus infections but a top advisor for President-Elect Joe Biden said there are no plans to "shut the whole country down." Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:28Published

'CDC is putting American lives at risk': Members of Congress call for CDC to reinstate cruise 'no-sail' order

 Two members of Congress are calling for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate its cruise "no-sail" order.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As Second Wave Of COVID-19 Arrives, How Do You Avoid Mask Fatigue? [Video]

As Second Wave Of COVID-19 Arrives, How Do You Avoid Mask Fatigue?

It's been nearly nine months since the pandemic changed our lives. Many people say they're anxious and exhausted by all the guidelines, but how do you avoid mask fatigue? CBS2's Natalie Duddridge..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
CDC Now Says Masks Prevent Spreading, Catching COVID-19 [Video]

CDC Now Says Masks Prevent Spreading, Catching COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its official guidance on masks.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published
Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 [Video]

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19

Updated CDC Guidance Says Masks Also Protect the Wearer From COVID-19 . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the announcement on Tuesday. Previously, the CDC suggested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

FedEx collaborates with CDC, readies plan to mass distribute coronavirus vaccine, regardless of whether it's safe or effective

 (Natural News) Delivery company FedEx has prepared a plan to aid the federal government in distributing a COVID-19 vaccine to consumers. The firm expressed its...
NaturalNews.com

Dr. Robert Redfield and Alex Azar discuss science, the CDC and COVID-19

 CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discuss the importance of the CDC's science-driven response to...
USATODAY.com

CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure

CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure Watch VideoThe CDC is urging companies to have their employees work from home whenever possible citing a new report that studied COVID exposure.  They...
Newsy Also reported by •Newsmax