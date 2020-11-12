Global  
 

US: Donald Trump, Joe Biden make Veterans Day appearances

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A maskless President Donald Trump and a masked President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate Veterans Day observances. Both declined to speak publicly in the wake of a highly contested presidential election.
