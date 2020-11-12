US: Donald Trump, Joe Biden make Veterans Day appearances

The candidates have focused on battleground states on their final day of campaigning, as the number of early votes passes 95 million – the highest on record.

US election: Stock market drops big hint on whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win With one day to go until the US Presidential election, a shift in the stock market has given a key indication of who is going to win.The S&P 500 indicator has...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



