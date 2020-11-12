Rapper Mo3 killed by gunman in 'brazen' midday shooting on Dallas highway

Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers



Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history. Dallas-based Southwest issued the notices to 42 material specialists. The announcement comes after failed talks over a company proposal to cut wages by 10% in 2021. Southwest has also warned flight attendants and others that furlough notices could be coming soon.

