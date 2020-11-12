Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Mo3 killed by gunman in 'brazen' midday shooting on Dallas highway

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Rapper Mo3 (born Melvin Noble) was shot multiple times on Dallas' Interstate 35 and died from his injuries, according to police.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say

Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say 00:57

 Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dallas Dallas City in Texas, United States

Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed in Dallas

 Rapper Mo3 is dead after being gunned down on a Texas interstate ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Mo3 was shot just before noon..
TMZ.com

Van Duyne Wins Texas House Seat, in Another Lost Chance for Democrats

 Beth Van Duyne’s victory in a suburban Dallas district helped hold a crucial Republican seat as her party fought to add to its numbers in Congress.
NYTimes.com
Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers [Video]

Southwest Plans To Furlough Workers

Southwest Airlines told workers they could lose their jobs in January after cost-cutting talks stalled. The possible furlough would be the first temporary layoff in the carrier’s 50-year history. Dallas-based Southwest issued the notices to 42 material specialists. The announcement comes after failed talks over a company proposal to cut wages by 10% in 2021. Southwest has also warned flight attendants and others that furlough notices could be coming soon.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl now dating after joining same quarantine group chat

 "Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy, 71, has revealed he's dating "Happy Days" alum Linda Purl, 65 — a romance that started over text during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Interstate 35 Interstate 35 Interstate from Texas to Minnesota


Related videos from verified sources

Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E [Video]

Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E

Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Mo3 killed by gunman in 'brazen' midday shooting on Dallas highway

 Rapper Mo3 (born Melvin Noble) was shot multiple times on Dallas' Interstate 35 and died from his injuries, according to police.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The Wrap

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates End of 'Jurassic World' Adventure With Pink Hair Transformation

 When debuting her new look, the actress playing Claire Dearing in '*Jurassic World: Dominion*' reveals that she once dyed her hair the same color for a UCLA...
AceShowbiz

‘Cowboys were robbed’ — Skip Bayless on Dallas’ WK 9 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers | UNDISPUTED

‘Cowboys were robbed’ — Skip Bayless on Dallas’ WK 9 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers | UNDISPUTED The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers were barely able to sneak by the Dallas Cowboys despite being heavy favorites yesterday. Garret Gilbert got the start for...
FOX Sports