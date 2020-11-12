Rapper Mo3 killed by gunman in 'brazen' midday shooting on Dallas highway
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Rapper Mo3 (born Melvin Noble) was shot multiple times on Dallas' Interstate 35 and died from his injuries, according to police.
