Rapper Mo3 shot and killed on Dallas highway
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Rapper Mo3 was gunned down in a midday shooting on Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed.
Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E, Sources Say
Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News.
