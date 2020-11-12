Global  
 

Rapper Mo3 shot and killed on Dallas highway

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Rapper Mo3 was gunned down in a midday shooting on Wednesday, Fox News has confirmed.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Rapper's Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas' Mo3: 'He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself'

Rapper's Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas' Mo3: 'He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself'

 "I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid, basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family," said Brandon Rainwater.

