You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rapper's Manager Brandon Rainwater Mourns Passing Of Dallas' Mo3: 'He Came From Nothing And Made Something Of Himself'



"I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid, basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family," said Brandon Rainwater. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:40 Published 11 hours ago Dallas Composer Quinn Mason Getting National Attention



The Dallas Symphony Orchestra commissioned the 24-year-old to write a special piece of music for Wednesday night's concert to honor those who have lost their lives to racial injustice and violence. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:21 Published 14 hours ago Sources: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Killed In Shooting On I-35E



Dallas-based rapper Melvin Noble a.k.a. Mo3 has died after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E Wednesday, sources close to the investigation told CBS 11 News. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:51 Published 17 hours ago