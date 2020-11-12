Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against China
US President-elect Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to come through with his pledge to mobilise America's allies in a long-overdue determination to stand up to China, forcefully, multilaterally, and effectively. In February, Biden had described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a 'thug', while US President Donald Trump had called Xi a 'great leader', and has also admitted backing away from holding Beijing accountable for the Chinese president's rampages in Hong Kong and Xinjiang in order to gain advantages at the trade-talks table, writes Terry Glavin for the Canadian journal Ottawa Citizen. Glavin writes that...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States
Fact check: Doug Emhoff once represented Merck, but he isn't a 'big pharma' lawyerDouglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, isn't a "big pharma lawyer." And Joe Biden hasn't said he will mandate COVID vaccine.
USATODAY.com
Latest jobless numbers and the state of the economy facing the Biden administrationJobless claims declined last week, but 709,000 Americans still filed for first-time unemployment. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director..
CBS News
Biden adviser floats possible lockdown to check COVID-19"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
CBS News
Former Obama speechwriter weighs in on Biden transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his chief of staff. David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and author of "Democracy in One Book..
CBS News
GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefingsRepublican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says it's time for President-elect Joe Biden to get the intelligence briefings traditionally provided during a..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Here’s What Will Happen Between Election Day and Inauguration DayPresident Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results have made the arcane steps that formalize the will of the people a matter of unusual public..
NYTimes.com
Trump and Melania According to Fritz LangArticle By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon As of today, America does not seem convinced by its democratic nature and its democratic process. One poll released..
WorldNews
What Biden can and can't do without the Trump administration's cooperationAt this point, the president-elect has less access to transition resources and intelligence community briefings now than he did before Election Day.
CBS News
US election: Grief, anger, disbelief - Trump voters face Biden's victoryWhen Joan Martin heard that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election, the retired nurse and avowed supporter of President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald
Trump could buck US tradition of conceding defeatFor generations, losing U.S. presidential candidates have conceded to their opponents after bruising elections. President Donald Trump could be the first..
USATODAY.com
Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party
Xi Jinping addresses event marking 30 years of Shanghai's PudongChinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a speech at the Celebration of the 30th..
WorldNews
Unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCO: PM Modi in veiled attack on PakistanPrime Minister said this in his remarks at the SCO meet hosted by Russia, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Pakistan, says unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCOThe PM said this in his remarks at the SCO meet hosted by Russia, where Pak PM Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present.
DNA
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:38Published
Ottawa Federal capital of Canada
Biden, Canada's Trudeau discuss coronavirus, climate changeOTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Monday, discussing issues such as the coronavirus, climate..
WorldNews
Xinjiang Autonomous region of China
China Muslims: Volkswagen says 'no forced labour' at Xinjiang plantThe car maker defends continued production in a Chinese region mired in allegations of rights abuses.
BBC News
Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international lawThere are few better case studies of how democracy dies than Hong Kong. In the last 20 years, Beijing has steadily taken control of the key levers of power: the..
WorldNews
Can Hong Kong's democracy movement survive the walkout?The mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers has raised concerns about the city's future.
BBC News
Hong Kong: China condemns opposition walkout as 'farce'Beijing says the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers is an "open challenge" to its authority.
BBC News
Ottawa Citizen
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
China, 14 Asian nations to sign world's biggest free-trade deal this weekendFifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world’s largest free-trade agreement this weekend, the culmination of Beijing’s decade-long..
WorldNews
Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resign en masse amid crackdown by BeijingPro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources