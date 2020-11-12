Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against China

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against ChinaUS President-elect Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to come through with his pledge to mobilise America's allies in a long-overdue determination to stand up to China, forcefully, multilaterally, and effectively. In February, Biden had described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a 'thug', while US President Donald Trump had called Xi a 'great leader', and has also admitted backing away from holding Beijing accountable for the Chinese president's rampages in Hong Kong and Xinjiang in order to gain advantages at the trade-talks table, writes Terry Glavin for the Canadian journal Ottawa Citizen. Glavin writes that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders 00:34

 President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his campaign-trail promises into plans he can implement early in his presidency. Sources say Biden's first...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Fact check: Doug Emhoff once represented Merck, but he isn't a 'big pharma' lawyer

 Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, isn't a "big pharma lawyer." And Joe Biden hasn't said he will mandate COVID vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Latest jobless numbers and the state of the economy facing the Biden administration

 Jobless claims declined last week, but 709,000 Americans still filed for first-time unemployment. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director..
CBS News

Biden adviser floats possible lockdown to check COVID-19

 "We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
CBS News

Former Obama speechwriter weighs in on Biden transition

 President-elect Joe Biden has named Ron Klain as his chief of staff. David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and author of "Democracy in One Book..
CBS News

GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefings

 Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma says it's time for President-elect Joe Biden to get the intelligence briefings traditionally provided during a..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Here’s What Will Happen Between Election Day and Inauguration Day

 President Trump’s attempts to overturn the election results have made the arcane steps that formalize the will of the people a matter of unusual public..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Melania According to Fritz Lang

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon As of today, America does not seem convinced by its democratic nature and its democratic process. One poll released..
WorldNews

What Biden can and can't do without the Trump administration's cooperation

 At this point, the president-elect has less access to transition resources and intelligence community briefings now than he did before Election Day.
CBS News

US election: Grief, anger, disbelief - Trump voters face Biden's victory

 When Joan Martin heard that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election, the retired nurse and avowed supporter of President Donald Trump..
New Zealand Herald

Trump could buck US tradition of conceding defeat

 For generations, losing U.S. presidential candidates have conceded to their opponents after bruising elections. President Donald Trump could be the first..
USATODAY.com

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party

Xi Jinping addresses event marking 30 years of Shanghai's Pudong

 Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a speech at the Celebration of the 30th..
WorldNews

Unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCO: PM Modi in veiled attack on Pakistan

 Prime Minister said this in his remarks at the SCO meet hosted by Russia, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi launches veiled attack on Pakistan, says unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCO

 The PM said this in his remarks at the SCO meet hosted by Russia, where Pak PM Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present.
DNA
China's state media sounds off on Biden victory [Video]

China's state media sounds off on Biden victory

Beijing has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his presidential victory. But China's state-backed media has weighed in, saying it could be good news for bilateral relations going forward, especially when it comes to trade. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

Ottawa Ottawa Federal capital of Canada

Biden, Canada's Trudeau discuss coronavirus, climate change

 OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Monday, discussing issues such as the coronavirus, climate..
WorldNews

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

China Muslims: Volkswagen says 'no forced labour' at Xinjiang plant

 The car maker defends continued production in a Chinese region mired in allegations of rights abuses.
BBC News
Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan [Video]

Demonstration against China's repression of Uyghurs in occupied East Turkistan

Civil society members organised a protest outside Dhaka Press Club to mark the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan. East Turkistan had fallen into Chinese occupation in the 18th century when the Qing dynasty of the Manchu empire annexed it. Though, it was never fully subdued and was briefly declared as an independent state till Chinese invasion in December 1949. The occupied region is known as Xinjiang Autonomous Region. East Turkistan has not only lost its independence, but is also gradually losing its identity. Protesters accused China for brutality and suppression of Uyghur Muslims. Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Uyghurs in reeducation camps. Chinese officials maintain that what they call vocational training centres do not infringe on Uyghurs' human rights. Activists allege that most people in the camps have never been charged with crimes and have no legal avenues to challenge their detentions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal [Video]

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international law

 There are few better case studies of how democracy dies than Hong Kong. In the last 20 years, Beijing has steadily taken control of the key levers of power: the..
WorldNews

Can Hong Kong's democracy movement survive the walkout?

 The mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers has raised concerns about the city's future.
BBC News

Hong Kong: China condemns opposition walkout as 'farce'

 Beijing says the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers is an "open challenge" to its authority.
BBC News

Ottawa Citizen Ottawa Citizen


Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China, 14 Asian nations to sign world's biggest free-trade deal this weekend

 Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world’s largest free-trade agreement this weekend, the culmination of Beijing’s decade-long..
WorldNews

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resign en masse amid crackdown by Beijing

 Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden [Video]

Prominent Republicans Who Have Broken With Trump to Congratulate Biden

Amid Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, a number of Republican senators, representatives, governors and more have congratulated the Democratic victor.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Transition: Biden, Trump Mark Veterans Day As Legal Battles Continue [Video]

Transition: Biden, Trump Mark Veterans Day As Legal Battles Continue

Both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump made public appearances Wednesday to honor the nation's veterans. Meanwhile, Trump continues to lob unfounded claims about the results of the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:51Published
President-elect Biden continues with transition work [Video]

President-elect Biden continues with transition work

President-elect Joe Biden continuing with his transition work.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong's remaining pro-democracy politicians have resigned. What happens now?

 The latest crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement means for the first time since Hong Kong was handed back to China, it will no longer have any...
SBS Also reported by •NewsyThe AgeBBC NewsJapan TodayHinduUpworthyBelfast Telegraph

Hong Kong: Hong Kong Director Disqualification Orders: Managing Personal Liability In The Context Of Corporate Insolvency - Timothy Loh

 Directors of Hong Kong companies operate in an environment of personal liability – a liability that is brought into sharp focus where companies face financial...
Mondaq

Hong Kong: China says opposition walkout is open challenge

 Beijing has condemned the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers and claimed it was a "farce".
BBC News Also reported by •UpworthyBelfast Telegraph