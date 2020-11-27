Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rocky Road Ahead For Biden On US–China Relations – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Rocky Road Ahead For Biden On US–China Relations – AnalysisBy Zhiqun Zhu

Despite US President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede, the 2020 US presidential election is over and former vice president Joe Biden has started the presidential transition formally. Many in Beijing, Washington and elsewhere hope the incoming Biden administration will bring US–China relations back from the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 Issues May Define U.S.-China Relations Going Forward [Video]

3 Issues May Define U.S.-China Relations Going Forward

Which issues will dominate U.S.-China relations under a Biden presidency?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:02Published
China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge [Video]

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge

Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Jim Cramer Shares Biden Stock Picks With New China Relations [Video]

Jim Cramer Shares Biden Stock Picks With New China Relations

Joe Biden's administration views China differently, and Jim Cramer tells the November meeting of the Action Alerts PLUS investing club what that means for investors.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:31Published