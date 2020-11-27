Rocky Road Ahead For Biden On US–China Relations – Analysis
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
By Zhiqun Zhu
Despite US President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede, the 2020 US presidential election is over and former vice president Joe Biden has started the presidential transition formally. Many in Beijing, Washington and elsewhere hope the incoming Biden administration will bring US–China relations back from the...
By Zhiqun Zhu
Despite US President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede, the 2020 US presidential election is over and former vice president Joe Biden has started the presidential transition formally. Many in Beijing, Washington and elsewhere hope the incoming Biden administration will bring US–China relations back from the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources