US-India Relations Under A Joe Biden Presidency – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US-India Relations Under A Joe Biden Presidency – AnalysisBy Amitava Mukherjee

The fundamental difference between Joe Biden, the new US president elect, and Donald Trump, the outgoing president, lies in their respective perception of governance and institutions. Biden is a person who orients toward a structured governmental system. Donald Trump, as was his modus operandi over the...
USA-India Relations: With Changing Of Guard In US, India To Remain Counterweight To China – Analysis

USA-India Relations: With Changing Of Guard In US, India To Remain Counterweight To China – Analysis Historically, US-India relations hinged on third country influences in the axis. Hitherto, it was Pakistan and Russia, and now it is China. With the new...
Eurasia Review