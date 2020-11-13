Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump ban targets Chinese military-linked firms

WorldNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Trump ban targets Chinese military-linked firmsUS President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing’s military and security apparatus. The executive order said the Chinese government obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets “exploits...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Melania Trump's huge $68 million payout if she divorces Donald Trump

 Melania Trump could receive as much as $68 million in a divorce settlement if she officially cuts ties with her husband, US President Donald Trump, according to..
New Zealand Herald
'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA [Video]

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time', MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added, "Foundation of India-US relationship is strong and the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support from America. We have seen every successive US president and administration have raised the status of this relation." MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden defeated Trump in a presidential poll that attracted a record number of American voters.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published

US election 'most secure in history' officials say, rejecting Trump's fraud claims

 A coalition of US federal and state officials say they have no evidence votes were compromised or altered in last week's presidential election, rejecting..
New Zealand Herald

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international law

 There are few better case studies of how democracy dies than Hong Kong. In the last 20 years, Beijing has steadily taken control of the key levers of power: the..
WorldNews

Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against China

 US President-elect Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to come through with his..
WorldNews

China, 14 Asian nations to sign world's biggest free-trade deal this weekend

 Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world’s largest free-trade agreement this weekend, the culmination of Beijing’s decade-long..
WorldNews

Hong Kong: China condemns opposition walkout as 'farce'

 Beijing says the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers is an "open challenge" to its authority.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

China Buzzes Taiwan Air Space Ahead of Visit by U.S. Official [Video]

China Buzzes Taiwan Air Space Ahead of Visit by U.S. Official

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Two Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwanese air space on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The incursion came in advance of Thursday's visit to Taiwan by Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:47Published