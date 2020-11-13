Trump ban targets Chinese military-linked firms

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA



The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time', MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added, "Foundation of India-US relationship is strong and the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support from America. We have seen every successive US president and administration have raised the status of this relation." MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden defeated Trump in a presidential poll that attracted a record number of American voters.

