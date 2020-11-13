Global  
 

Scotland 'gave little something to country after horrible year' - tearful Christie on epic win

BBC News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Scotland have "given a little something to the country" after a "horrible year" said an tearful Ryan Christie after the national team reached their first finals in 23 years.
