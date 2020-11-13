Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Backstory: We investigated claims of voter fraud in the election. Here's what we found.

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Are USA TODAY reporters looking into Trump's allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election? The short answer is yes, but many are not credible.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS 04:03

 The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign again claims voter fraud as Giuliani sweats [Video]

Trump campaign again claims voter fraud as Giuliani sweats

Donald Trump's election legal team held a press conference Thursday to spout anumber of conspiracy theories and baseless claims of voter fraud that theyfalsely claim changed the results of the 2020..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency [Video]

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency

Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now [Video]

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

UFC star Jorge Masvidal furious after man is knocked out violently whilst leaving Million MAGA March in Washington D.C. at pro-Donald Trump supporters rally

 Jorge Masvidal was left seething after footage emerged of a man getting knocked out cold whilst leaving Saturday’s Million MAGA March. Thousands took to the...
talkSPORT

Trump denies Georgia's results after hand recount; prompts concerns over January's Senate runoff

 President Trump is denying the results of Georgia's hand recount, just one day after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the certified winner in the state....
CBS News

Philadelphia's top GOP election official pushes back on voter fraud claims

 Philadelphia’s top Republican election official pushed back on the Trump team’s claims of voter fraud in his city, assuring that it is “totally untrue”...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsDeutsche Welle