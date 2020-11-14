Global  
 

Ubisoft Montreal Evacuates Headquarters After Bomb And Hostage Scare

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Ubisoft Montreal Evacuates Headquarters After Bomb And Hostage ScareUbisoft Montreal's office was evacuated by armed police on Friday due to an alleged threat that saw employees initially barricaded on the roof. Police were called to the video game developer's Montreal headquarters, located...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hostage situation at Ubisoft offices in Montreal sees crowd gather outside

Hostage situation at Ubisoft offices in Montreal sees crowd gather outside 00:12

 Reports indicate a hostage situation going on at the Ubisoft offices in Montreal, Canada on Friday (November 13).

