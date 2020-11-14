Global  
 

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain: PM's top aides leave No 10

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain: PM's top aides leave No 10Two of Boris Johnson's most senior aides have left Downing Street for the last time after internal battles over their roles. Chief adviser Dominic Cummings and director of communications Lee Cain will work out their notices at home following tensions within No 10. Lord Lister will become Mr Johnson's interim chief of staff pending a wide-ranging shake-up of the PM's team. Mr Johnson's official spokesman said the PM was not distracted by the row. "What the prime minister and the government are focused upon is taking every possible step to get this country through the coronavirus pandemic," James Slack, who will replace Mr Cain, said. Meanwhile, several senior...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he 'quits with immediate effect'

Cummings seen leaving Number 10 with boxes as he ‘quits with immediate effect’ 00:38

 Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been seen carrying boxesaway from Downing Street as the BBC reported he had left his role withimmediate effect.

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect [Video]

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect

Hardline Brexiteer’s departure offers chance for Boris Johnson to reset policy as COVID-19 pandemic mounts, Brexit nears.

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit [Video]

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit

Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some media reports saying Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK PM's top aides leave No 10 for the last time

 Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain will be replaced after tensions in Boris Johnson's Downing St team.
UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks [Video]

UK: Dominic Cummings to quit as Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks

A power struggle among Boris Johnson's top advisers has cast doubt on the government's focus on securing a Brexit trade deal and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle? [Video]

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle?

A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year [Video]

Dominic Cummings expected to leave No 10 by the end of the year

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’ [Video]

Dominic Cummings ‘set to leave Downing Street by Christmas’

Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser Dominic Cummings is reportedly set toleave his Downing Street position by the end of the year. Mr Cummings told theBBC that “rumours of me threatening to resign are invented” after speculationthat he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.However, he said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” whenhe wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings: Why the Prime Minister’s top adviser is quitting No 10

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has let it be known he isleaving Downing Street. But why is the top aide quitting?

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has left his post at Number 10. He was seen carrying a box out of 10 Downing Street earlier this evening. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation [Video]

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories..

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner,..

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial..

