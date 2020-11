Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain: PM's top aides leave No 10

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Two of Boris Johnson 's most senior aides have left Downing Street for the last time after internal battles over their roles. Chief adviser Dominic Cummings and director of communications Lee Cain will work out their notices at home following tensions within No 10 . Lord Lister will become Mr Johnson's interim chief of staff pending a wide-ranging shake-up of the PM's team. Mr Johnson's official spokesman said the PM was not distracted by the row. "What the prime minister and the government are focused upon is taking every possible step to get this country through the coronavirus pandemic," James Slack, who will replace Mr Cain, said. Meanwhile, several senior...